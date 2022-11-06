Arsenal looks a genuine title contender after Chelsea win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mikel Arteta is making believers out of Arsenal doubters while his predecessor Unai Emery has unfinished business in the Premier League. It was a good day for Gunners managers past and present as Arsenal moved back to the top of the table with a 1-0 win against Chelsea and Aston Villa stunned Manchester United 3-1 in Emery’s first game in charge. Liverpool later won 2-1 at Tottenham. Mohammed Salah made it nine goals in his last eight games in all competitions to secure Liverpool’s first away win in the league this season.

