Brody Malone gets rare gold for US men at gymnastics worlds

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — American gymnast Brody Malone has won the first gold medal for the United States on the high bar at the world championships in 43 years. The 22-year-old Malone topped an eight-man final that included reigning Olympic and world champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan. The medal was the first gold by an American on the event since 1979. Americans Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey earned their third medals of the meet after earning silver and bronze, respectively, on floor exercise. Ukrainian gymnast Igor Radivilov took bronze on men’s vault. Radivilov says training in Kyiv has been difficult due to his country’s ongoing war with Russia.

