Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have decided to rescind their contract offer to defenseman Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The team signed Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Bruins players from captain Patrice Bergeron down criticized the decision, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Miller would not currently be eligible to play in the league without major changes. Team president Cam Neely says the Bruins thought it was an isolated incident and reversed course based on new information.

