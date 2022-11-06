Coach Willard starts Maryland tenure in opener vs Niagara

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Willard makes his debut as Maryland’s coach when the Terrapins open the season against Niagara on Monday night. He took over after Maryland finished below .500 in 2021-22. The Terps and coach Mark Turgeon parted ways in December, leaving Danny Manning in the job on an interim basis for the rest of the season. Turgeon said he made a point of not bringing in players who were going to displace key returnees. Forward Donta Scott and guard Hakim Hart are back after they were starters last season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.