Defending doubles champions reach title match at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Defending doubles champs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have reached the championship of the WTA Finals with a 7-6(5), 6-2 semifinal victory over Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The top-ranked Czech duo is on the verge of completing a dominant season. The team has just three losses so far and titles in all three Grand Slams in which the pair competed. The semifinals in singles at the season-ending event are later Sunday. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek headlines the remaining contenders.

