European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for “concrete answers” on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup. The 10 nations speaking Sunday include eight with World Cup-bound teams who have committed to captains wearing One Love armbands in breach of FIFA-written rules. UEFA Working Group on Human and Labour Rights is pressing for a definitive response regarding a compensation fund for workers and the concept of a migrant workers center in Doha.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.