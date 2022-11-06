European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for “concrete answers” on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup. The 10 nations speaking Sunday include eight with World Cup-bound teams who have committed to captains wearing One Love armbands in breach of FIFA-written rules. UEFA Working Group on Human and Labour Rights is pressing for a definitive response regarding a compensation fund for workers and the concept of a migrant workers center in Doha.