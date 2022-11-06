Gemma Dryburgh wins first LPGA title with victory in Japan

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland has won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan’s Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65. Linn Grant was a third, five shots off the pace after a 67. Dryburgh finished 20-under 268 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan. This is the only LPGA event of the season in Japan. Japanese Momoko Ueda, who led after the second and third rounds, finished eight shots behind after a 74. Ueda had won the event twice.

