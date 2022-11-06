Henley coasts to 4-shot PGA Tour victory in Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley is the winner of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. That was to be expected because Henley had a six-shot lead going into the final round. He shot 70 to win by four. Henley was never under any stress. He did make his first bogey of the tournament on the fifth hole. His lead was down to three. And then he birdied the next three holes. Brian Harman shot 66 to finish second. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a 62 and that gave him a tie for third. Henley won for the first time in five years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.