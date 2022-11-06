Henry keeps rewriting Titans history in loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derrick Henry was rumbling his way through the Kansas City Chiefs defense, and through the Titans history books, during a first half that went exactly the way Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel dreamed it would Sunday night. The second half was more like a nightmare. Henry was stuffed, backup quarterback Malik Willis struggled and the Chiefs rallied for a 20-17 victory in overtime. Henry finished with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns, moving him into first place in franchise history with 74 career TD runs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.