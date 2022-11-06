Jaguars rally from 17-0 deficit to beat Raiders 27-20
By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars finally won a close game, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars, who climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the New York Giants in 2014. The Raiders dominated early. They scored on four of their first five possessions and led 20-7 just before halftime. Davante Adams was unstoppable in the first half, catching nine passes for 146 and two scores in the first 30 minutes. But Jacksonville eventually stiffened against the five-time Pro Bowler, holding him to one catch for no yards in the second half.