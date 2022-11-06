JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning. He was 49. His death came just hour after his son Ty won the Xfinity Series championship. JGR says in a statement that Gibbs died in his sleep. Joe Gibbs has now lost both of his sons in the last three years. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease and also was 49. Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.