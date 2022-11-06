Kubalik’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored on the power play at 2:43 of overtime and Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves as the Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday.The resurgent Red Wings – under new coach Derek Lalonde – won their third straight and improved to 7-3-2 this season. Detroit, which hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2016, also defeated the Islanders 3-0 at home on Saturday. Kubalik scored his sixth goal of the season with assists to David Perron and Moritz Seider after Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller drew a holding penalty at 1:44 of overtime.

