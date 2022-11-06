LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to deny him a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.