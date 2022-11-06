Matt Turner dressed for Arsenal after missing 3 matches

American goalkeeper Matt Turner was dressed and on the bench for Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Chelsea. Turner had missed three matches with an injured groin. Turner did not dress for one Premier League and two Europa League games. He has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven and has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale. Turner’s last chance for playing time ahead of the World Cup appears to be the League Cup match against Brighton on Wednesday. That’s the same day U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his 26-man World Cup roster.

