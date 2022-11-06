Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami. That means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. The games Meier will miss Monday’s season-opener against Maryland-Eastern Shore, Thursday’s game against Stetson and a Nov. 13 matchup with Boston University, all at home. She will return for a Nov. 16 game, also at home, against Florida Atlantic.

