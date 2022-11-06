Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders scored an improbable touchdown on one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor Heinicke’s ill-advised throw into triple coverage that should have been intercepted instead became a catch at the goal line by Curtis Samuel after an official ran into Vikings defender Camryn Bynum. Bynum says back judge Steve Patrick apologized for colliding with him on the play that turned out to be a 49-yard TD pass. The Vikings could laugh about it in the locker room after coming back to win 20-17.

