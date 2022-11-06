Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3. The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week. Linebackers Matt Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks, leading a defense that held Indianapolis to 121 yards and 0-for-14 on third down. Jones was 20 of 30 for 147 yards. The Colts have lost three straight and have yet to earn a win since benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year player Sam Ehlinger.

