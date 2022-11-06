Pereira heads late winner as leader PSG wins 2-1 at Lorient

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain needed a late goal from defender Danilo Pereira to scrape a 2-1 win at Lorient and restore its five-point lead at the top of the French league. Pereira headed home Neymar’s corner in the 81st minute as unbeaten PSG maintained its comfortable gap over second-place Lens. Lionel Messi was rested because of some inflammation in his Achilles tendon. The Argentina star is expected to resume training next week. Hugo Ekitike replaced him and set up Neymar’s opening goal after nine minutes. Fourth-place Lorient equalized in the 53rd through club top scorer Terem Moffi’s ninth goal. In later matches third-place Rennes visited Lille and Marseille hosted Lyon.

