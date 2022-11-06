‘Plan for chaos’: Roster upheaval dominates college hoops

College basketball coaches face a major challenge in managing rosters amid the changes of the transfer portal era. In April 2021, the NCAA allowed college players to change schools without sitting out a year. That has led to abrupt and sometimes drastic changes on college rosters. It starts with players leaving for more playing time or endorsement opportunities elsewhere. Coaches then dive into the portal for potential replacements in the upcoming season. Baylor coach Scott Drew says roster management “is the hardest thing to control” because it’s unclear who will transfer or leave to pursue professional playing careers each year.

