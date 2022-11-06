Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals in the third period, Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who finished 2-2 on their four-game trip. Anton Lundell had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-1. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim, which had won three of its last four coming in. John Gibson made 41 saves.

