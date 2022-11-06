Thompson-Robinson’s 4 TDs lead No. 10 UCLA past ASU 50-36

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdled a defender on a 33-yard touchdown run, one of his two rushing scores, and also passed for two TDs as No. 10 UCLA held off Arizona State 50-36. Thompson-Robinson threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, and the Sun Devils turned it into a field goal. But then he led drives of 75, 77, 91 and 90 yards to give UCLA a 28-10 halftime lead that grew to 35-10 on his 4-yard run in the third quarter. Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns, and the Sun Devils scored 18 straight points to close to 42-36 with 6:24 left. UCLA put it away on its next possession on Colson Yankoff’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:30 remaining.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.