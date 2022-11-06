Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win. Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. But it wasn’t enough for the Bears, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.