Unbeaten Flightline retires, will begin breeding career

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Unbeaten Flightline has been retired and will stand at stud after completing a dominant career. His last win was Saturday’s runaway victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. Lane’s End Farms announced that the son of Tapit will begin his breeding career next year at the farm in Versailles, Kentucky. A stud fee has yet to be determined. A 2.5% fractional interest in Flightline will be auctioned on Monday at Keeneland. The 4-year-old bay colt won the 1¼-mile Classic by a record 8¼ lengths as the 2-5 favorite to cap a 6-0 thoroughbred career. His combined victory margin of 62¾ lengths entering the season-ending championships soon drew a lot of attention to the previously unknown colt.

