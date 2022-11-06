Union slumps to 5-0 defeat at Leverkusen; Bayern top

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin’s punishing schedule finally took its toll with a 5-0 defeat after a disastrous second half at Bayer Leverkusen to leave Bayern Munich top of the Bundesliga after 13 rounds. Moussa Diaby scored twice and Adam Hložek and Mitchel Bakker added two more after former Union midfielder Robert Andrich had opened the scoring. It was Union’s heaviest defeat of the season despite previously having the meanest defense in the league. Union’s third defeat left Bayern two points clear with two rounds remaining before the league’s extended winter break to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar. Union was only promoted for the first time in 2019 but had been top for seven weeks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.