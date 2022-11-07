Bayern to rest Thomas Müller to boost World Cup chances

MUNICH (AP) — Germany faces more injury concerns ahead of the World Cup with Bayern Munich set to rest Thomas Müller and Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus having more issues with his ankle. Various injuries and illnesses have restricted Müller to only two substitute appearances since the start of last month. Coach Julian Nagelsmann said Monday he plans to rest Müller for games against Werder Bremen on Tuesday and Schalke on Saturday to maximize the 33-year-old forward’s chances of being fit to play for Germany. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said that Reus had to cut training short Sunday because of ankle pain but that on Monday “it didn’t look quite so bad.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.