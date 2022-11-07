Bonds, Clemens, Palmeiro on Hall of Fame committee ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro are on the eight-man ballot for the Hall of Fame’s contemporary baseball era committee, which meets Dec. 4 in San Diego. Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy and Curt Schilling also are on the ballot for the 16-member committee, which considers candidates whose careers were primarily from 1980 on. A candidate needs 75% to be elected and anyone who does will be inducted on July 23, along with anyone elected from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote, announced in Jan. 24.

