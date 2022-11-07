Flagler scores 21; No. 5 Baylor overwhelms MVSU in opener

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for fifth-ranked Baylor, which overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State 117-53. The Bears opened their 20th season with coach Scott Drew. Flagler is a preseason All-Big 12 pick who also was the Bears’ leading scorer last season. He added eight assists and one of his four 3-pointers started a 24-0 run midway through the first half. Alvin Stredic scored 14 points for Mississippi Valley State in its first game for new coach George Ivory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.