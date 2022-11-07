Hitting coach Thames headlines additions to Angels’ staff

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Thames is the Los Angeles Angels’ new hitting coach, and Phil Plantier will be his assistant next season. Bill Hezel has also been hired as the Angels’ new assistant pitching coach. Thames was the Miami Marlins’ hitting coach last year after spending the previous four seasons in the same job with the New York Yankees. The Angels also announced that third base coach Mike Gallego, assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti and assistant hitting coach Paul Sorrento will be reassigned within the organization.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.