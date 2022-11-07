Liverpool owner FSG prepared to sell shares in EPL club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The owner of Liverpool has confirmed that it is open to selling shares in the Premier League club amid reports it is inviting offers from potential buyers. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said in a statement that it remains committed to the club which it bought in 2010 and has guided to a new era of success. After a report by the Athletic claimed Liverpool had been put up for sale, FSG said it would consider new shareholders.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.