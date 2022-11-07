Phillies try to show run to World Series was just a start

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies hope their run to the World Series is just the start of a championship window. The Phillies made the playoffs as the third NL wild-card team. They knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. They beat the San Diego Padres in the NLCS to make the World Series for the first time since 2009. But the Phillies ran into trouble in the Series and lost to the Houston Astros in six games.

