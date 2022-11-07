Wings hire defensive-minded Trammell as coach from Sparks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings have hired Los Angeles Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell as their new head coach. The defensive specialist takes over a franchise seeking its first deep playoff run since moving to Texas. She replaces Vickie Johnson, who was let go despite leading the team to the postseason each of her two seasons. Trammell was an assistant with the San Antonio Stars in 2017 after coaching colleges in Oklahoma and Colorado. She also was a high school coach in Oklahoma and Texas.

