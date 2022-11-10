3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are looking for three Olympic medals belonging to a member of the U.S. women’s volleyball team after they were stolen in a burglary. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says the medals were in a safe that was taken on Oct. 29 from a Laguna Hills home. No arrests have been made. The medals were a gold from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a silver from the 2012 London games and a bronze from the 2016 games in Brazil. Another gold medal belonging to a women’s volleyball team member was stolen in a car burglary in Anaheim in May. It was found and returned the next month. One arrest was made.

