AP source: Suarez, Padres agree to $46 million, 5-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says reliever Robert Suarez has agreed to remain with the San Diego Padres under a $46 million, five-year contract. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized pending a physical. Suarez can opt out after three years. The 31-year-old Suarez was having a terrific postseason until allowing Bryce Harper’s go-ahead, two-run homer with no outs in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NL Championship Series that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series.

