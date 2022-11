WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Will Batchelder’s 24 points helped Holy Cross defeat Division III-member Dean 85-71. Batchelder shot 8 for 17, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Crusaders (1-1). Gerrale Gates scored 18 points while finishing 9 of 16 from the floor, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. AJ Weston led the Bulldogs (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.