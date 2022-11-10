Draper, Nakashima advance; Musetti out of Next Gen Finals

MILAN (AP) — Tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti was eliminated from the Next Gen ATP Finals on Thursday as he lost his final group match in straight sets to Jack Draper. The third-seeded Draper took less than an hour to prevail 4-1, 4-0, 4-3 (3) despite playing in front of a partisan home crowd supporting Musetti. Draper secured the win with his 12th ace of the match on the first of three match points to book his place in the semifinals. The British player will next face Brandon Nakashima of the United States, who defeated Franceso Passaro in straight sets to top the Green Group with a 3-0 record.

