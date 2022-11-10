Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But the NFC South might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. It was Atlanta’s second loss in five days after falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — and a game it had to have to remain in first place in the division. The Falcons entered the night tied for first with Tampa Bay, but dropped a half-game behind the Buccaneers, who’ll play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.