MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Branden Maughmer scored 20 points as Morehead State beat Campbellsville Harrodsburg 99-58. Maughmer had seven rebounds and five assists for the Eagles. LJ Bryan shot 8 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Alex Gross recorded 15 points. The Pioneers were led by Chris Rawlins, who posted 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State hosts Bellarmine and Campbellsville Harrodsburg visits Lipscomb.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.