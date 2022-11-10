No. 13 Indiana uses 3s to blow out Bethune-Cookman 101-49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points in 21 minutes and No. 13 Indiana made 10 3-pointers to pull away from Bethune-Cookman 101-49. The Hoosiers have won their first two games by a total of 87 points. They’re 10-0 all-time against opponents from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Joe French had 11 points and Marcus Garrett added 10 to lead the Wildcats. Indiana rebounded from a sluggish first five minutes with a 20-2 run that gave them 39-19 first-half lead. Bethune-Cookman never threatened again.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.