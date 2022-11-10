Pullin jumper lifts UC Riverside past Loyola Marymount 81-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin knocked down a jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount. Pullin drilled a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to put the Highlanders in the lead, 79-77, but Cam Shelton scored at the basket to pull the Lions even with 17 seconds left. Pullin had the ball as the clock wound down and drove toward the basket to create space for a step-back mid-range jumper for the win. Cameron Shelton led the Lions with 23 points.

