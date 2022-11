HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Will Soucie and Daniel Ortiz both scored 18 points as North Alabama beat Alabama A&M 84-76. Soucie also contributed five rebounds for the Lions (2-0). Ortiz was 6 of 16 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance. Garrett Hicks led the way for the Bulldogs (0-1) with 18 points and two steals.

