Southern Illinois earns 61-60 upset win over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Domask drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 21.6 seconds left and Troy D’Amico came up with the a key steal and clutch rebound to allow Southern Illinois to post a 61-60 upset win over Oklahoma State. The victory is Southern Illinois’ first win over a Power-Five team on the road since beating Colorado in the NIT in 2000. Avery Anderson III and Thompson each scored 14 points to lead Oklahoma State.

