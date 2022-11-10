Skip to Content
Troy downs Mississippi University for Women 96-42

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nelson Phillips scored 20 points as Troy beat Mississippi University for Women 96-42. Phillips added nine rebounds and four steals for the Trojans (2-0). Christyon Eugene scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Zay Williams recorded 10 points and went 5 of 9 from the field. Thomas Wright led the way for the Owls (0-1) with nine points and six rebounds. Mississippi University for Women also got six points and two steals from Quintiyus Causey. Brye Hopkins also had five points.

