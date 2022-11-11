AP source: Rockies, right-hander Ureña agree to 1-year deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander José Ureña. The deal is for $3.5 million, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not released. There’s a club option for 2024. The 31-year-old Ureña started last season with Milwaukee and made four relief appearances before being released. He signed a minor league deal with the Rockies in May and joined the team in July. He went 3-8 with a 5.14 ERA over 17 starts with Colorado. He had 60 strikeouts and 38 walks.

