Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns’ Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. The Browns also will be without Njoku. He’s second on the team with 34 catches for 418 yards. He’ll miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain suffered on Oct. 23 against Baltimore.

