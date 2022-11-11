PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Led by Rayj Dennis’ 23 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the UAB Blazers 93-85 on Friday night. The Rockets are now 2-0 with the win and the Blazers fell to 1-1.

