PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds and Drexel beat Old Dominion 71-59 in the Dragons’ season opener. Ben Stanley scored 18 points with six rebounds for ODU. Coletrane Washington’s 3 made it 63-49 with 5:23 left before Old Dominion closed within 65-59 on a 10-2 run with 56 seconds left but the Monarchs couldn’t score again.

