Ex-Raider Abram reunites with old friends in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Some familiar faces are helping new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram adapt to switching teams at midseason as the former first-round draft pick looks to rejuvenate his career. The Packers claimed Abram off waivers this week from the Las Vegas Raiders. Abram joins former Raiders teammates Keisean Nixon and Dallin Leavitt in joining the Packers since former Las Vegas interim head coach Rich Bisaccia became the Packers’ special teams coordinator. Abram considers Nixon one of his closest friends and says they even got matching shark tattoos a few years ago.

