FIFA data project set to analyze games at World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — Huge amounts of World Cup match data will be shared with teams, media and fans in a performance analysis project that has been outlined by FIFA. Project leader Arsène Wenger says the quick release of statistics, graphics and video from Qatar aims to help “everyone to better understand the game.” Fans and viewers can soon be experts in game metrics such as “possession control,” “line breaks,” “expected goals” and “defensive line height and team length.” FIFA has put videos to explain the technical terms on a specialist coaching website.

