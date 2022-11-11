Fight breaks out during head shot review in Lightning-Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) — A brawl nearly erupted and a fight broke out during a video review of a head shot in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game at the Washington Capitals. Patrick Maroon fought Garnet Hathaway while officials were looking at Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s illegal check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. Several other players on the ice paired up, and Tampa Bay’s Nick Paul jumped off the bench for a second before being urged back by teammates to avoid an automatic suspension. Aube-Kubel was ejected with a match penalty, and the Capitals killed off all five minutes and scored 7 seconds after the Lightning power play expired.

