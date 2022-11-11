Filipowski leads No. 7 Duke’s 84-38 rout of SC Upstate

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games, and No. 7 Duke blew out South Carolina Upstate 84-38. Mark Mitchell’s 13 points and Jacob Grandison’s 12 points also gave the Blue Devils a lift, while Ryan Young contributed 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 10. Duke center Dereck Lively II, the highest-rated recruit nationally in the freshman class, made his collegiate debut by coming off the bench. He had been out since a calf injury sustained in a preseason practice. He flushed dunks for his only two baskets. Justin Bailey scored 13 points for SC Upstate.

